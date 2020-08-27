A Decatur man faces drug and firearm charges after an investigation into complaints about narcotics sales, according to Decatur police.
During the months of May through August, investigators with the Decatur police vice narcotics unit received multiple complaints about the sale of narcotics in the 1400 block of College Street Southeast and, through the investigation, Derrick Watson, 54, was developed as the suspect and was arrested on drug charges in June. After additional complaints were received about Watson, investigators conducted surveillance on Tuesday at a residence on that street, saw Watson leave in a vehicle and stopped him in the 1200 block of Point Mallard Parkway for a traffic violation.
Watson was among three occupants of the vehicle and, during the investigation, he was found with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and a firearm, and another occupant, Daniel Charles, 27, of 908 Crestline Circle, Hartselle, was also found with methamphetamine and a firearm, according to police. Another occupant was arrested for a misdemeanor weapon charge.
Police said Watson was found to have a prior conviction for attempted murder and is forbidden to possess a firearm.
Watson, of 1427 College St. S.E. Apt. 4, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, with bail set at $53,000, police said, and Charles was charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit, with bail set at $1,300.
