A Decatur man is facing three burglary charges and is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bail, according to the Decatur police.
Police said Michael Gene Russell, 37, 3457 Mud Tavern Road S.W., was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary on Monday. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 23 at a storage unit complex in Decatur.
Police said investigation showed Russell was out on bond for burglary in February 2020.
