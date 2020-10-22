A Decatur man is being held in Morgan County Jail without bail and accused of four felonies and 29 misdemeanors related to driving motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles recklessly through neighborhoods, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Detective Jodie Fuller said Harold Brian Crawford, 20, 203 Seventh Ave. N.W., was arrested on the charges Wednesday. He is accused of driving vehicles through neighborhoods in the northwest portion of town throughout 2020, police said.
Police said investigators located Crawford on Wednesday and he fled on foot and was taken into custody without incident.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was charged with attempting to flee/elude and 28 other misdemeanor warrants with Decatur Police Department.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office records show he has felony warrants for drug possession, third-degree burglary and first-degree receiving stolen property.
