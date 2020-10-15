A Decatur man is facing an assault charge after allegedly cutting another Decatur man with a broken bottle Wednesday, according to Decatur police.
After an investigation, police arrested Gaspar Recinos, 28, 1520 Carridale St. S.W., Apt. 202, in the incident.
Police said they found a male victim suffering from multiple lacerations, and the victim was transported to Parkway Medical Center and later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Recinos was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
