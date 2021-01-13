A Decatur man is facing drug charges after police attempted to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of 19th Avenue Southeast and Locust Street on Tuesday, according to Decatur police.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Terence Cortez Wallace, 28, failed to stop and later continued into an alley and fled on foot.
Wallace was apprehended near the intersection of Sixth Avenue Southeast and Seventh Street, police said.
Investigators reported Wallace threw 22 grams of synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, on the ground as he fled. Investigators found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, they said.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors.
He was transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200.
