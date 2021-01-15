A Decatur man has been charged with possession of obscene matter following an investigation into child pornography, police said.
Xaiver Terrell Reeves, 23, was arrested at his home on Thursday after an investigation was launched Nov. 9, a Decatur police news release said.
Reeves was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
Police said the investigation is continuing and more charges may be filed.
