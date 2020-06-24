A Decatur man is facing five charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 after his arrest Monday, according to Decatur police.
Jonathan Paul Clifton, 43, 2316 Monticello St. S.W., is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Decatur police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources began the investigation after receiving allegations involving Clifton and a juvenile, according to Decatur police.
