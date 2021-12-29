A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail on a sex charge after turning himself in on Wednesday, Decatur police said.
Adam Blake Stanley, 37, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse after police investigation garnered a warrant for his arrest.
Police said on Friday, they answered a call in the 1100 block of Beltline Road Southeast involving a sexual assault. They met with both the victim and suspect.
Stanley is in jail with bail set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.