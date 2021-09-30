A Decatur man is facing a felony weapons possession charge following a traffic stop in Southwest Decatur on Tuesday, according to Decatur police.
Keithan Swoopes, 39, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and investigators said he was a convicted felon on second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling charges.
He was stopped Tuesday on Beltline access road near Gordon Terry Parkway.
Police said Swoopes was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800.
