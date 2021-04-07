Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott today sentenced a Decatur man to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 rape and kidnapping of a woman in Decatur.
Rodney Brown, 54, was found guilty in January of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on the rape, burglary and kidnapping charges and was also sentenced to life in prison on the domestic violence charge.
Brown was on probation from a prior felony when he beat a former girlfriend with a hammer and raped her on Feb. 12, 2019, according to a Decatur police affidavit. After the rape, according to police, Brown walked the woman from her residence to the fast-food restaurant where she worked. The victim called 911 from the restaurant after Brown left, the affidavit said.
Police said the victim had multiple lacerations on her head and she was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect and police said officers found Brown shortly after the interview with the victim as he was walking on U.S. 31 South.
