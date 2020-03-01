A Decatur man was sentenced last week to one year in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing 900 laptops from a tractor-trailer he was driving, according to court documents.
The prison sentence of Gevorg Kevliyan, 51, will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak of the Northern District of Georgia. Kevliyan was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $245,000.
According to a statement from Pak’s office, Acer Inc. in 2017 contracted with a trucking company to deliver 15 pallets of Acer Chromebook laptops valued at $245,000 from a packaging facility in California to a Costco distribution center in College Park, Georgia. Due to problems with the paperwork, Costco rejected the shipment after it arrived.
Kevliyan was then hired to drive the tractor-trailer containing the laptops back to California. After Kevliyan took control of the truck, he reported that it was empty. He later claimed to have traveled to Chicago to pick up another load of cargo before returning to California, according to Pak's statement.
On his way to Chicago, however, he stopped at a weigh station.
“The records indicated that Kevliyan’s truck weighed several thousand pounds more than would be expected for an empty tractor-trailer, consistent with a load of 900 laptops,” according to the statement from Pak’s office.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents tracked the truck’s GPS to a Chicago warehouse that had surveillance video. According to Pak’s statement, the video showed Kevliyan’s arrival and also showed pallets being unloaded from the truck. Investigators determined a janitor at the warehouse was paid $250 to unload the laptops, and then paid $250 to load them on another truck.
“Agents also obtained gambling records from the Virgin River Hotel and Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, which showed that Kevliyan gambled with over $11,000 in cash after arriving at the casino from Chicago,” according to Pak’s statement.
Kevliyan was ordered Monday to serve his sentence in “a facility that meets Bureau of Prisons criteria that is closest to Decatur, Alabama.”
