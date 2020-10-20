A Decatur man accused of opening bogus checking accounts is in Morgan County Jail on six theft charges, according to Decatur police.
Christopher Allen Breeding, 31, 1917 Eighth St. S.E., is charged with four counts of identity theft and two counts of first-degree theft against a Decatur resident and multiple businesses.
Police said Redstone Federal Credit Union identified Breeding through surveillance videos as a man who funded bogus accounts with fraudulent checks and withdrew the funds from the checks totaling more than $2,500. The financial institution filed a report with Decatur police on July 20.
On Aug. 21, a police investigation also determined Breeding obtain a bank account and multiple loans in an individual’s name by utilizing the victim’s personally identifying information.
Last week, Breeding was transported from Madison County Jail where he was being held on similar but unrelated charges.
His bail is set at $55,000.
