A Decatur man was arrested this week and is in Morgan County Jail on charges of domestic violence and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with a Feb. 11 shooting that injured a woman.
Police developed Jeffery Kenneth Williams Jr., 23, 1229 Second St. S.W., as the suspect in the case. They said the victim had been in a recent dating relationship with him.
The police investigation determined Williams got into a physical altercation with the victim near the 1200 block of Second Street Southwest.
As the victim attempted to drive away, Williams pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times, police said in a release. One of the bullets entered the vehicle and struck the victim in the back.
Police were notified at 5:35 p.m. of the shooting and responded to the 200 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest. The apparent victim walked out of a house on Seventh Avenue, next door to the St. Stephens Primitive Baptist Church, at 5:53 p.m. and got onto a gurney to be placed in an ambulance.
A gray Ford Fusion with Morgan County plates was parked outside the residence and had two bullet holes above the front driver side tire, which was flat, and a third bullet hole in the back door on the driver side.
“She was shot somewhere else and drove herself to the house,” neighbor Michele Black said Feb. 11. She said she saw the woman run to the front door and “beat on the door” to get inside.
Black said the woman didn’t live there.
Police said a search didn't immediately locate the suspect. On Feb. 28, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service, Williams was located in another state. He was transported back to Morgan County on Monday and booked on the two felony charges with $100,000 bail set by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office added a third charge, third-degree burglary probation violation, with no bail set.
