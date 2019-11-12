A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail with no bail set Tuesday after fleeing from Decatur police wanting him on several active warrants, authorities said.
Police spotted Eddie Reggie Sears, 28, 2115 Central Parkway S.W., Apt. E3, driving a maroon Kia sedan on Carridale Street Southwest. They attempted to stop Sears, who led officers on a brief pursuit.
During the chase, Sears was involved in a single-vehicle wreck at Spring Avenue Southwest and Austin Street. Police said he fled on foot and later caught nearby. He was not injured in the accident, police said.
Police said Sears was charged with a dozen active failure to appear warrants. Two new charges are attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment.
