A Decatur man was jailed after firing his weapon into a crowd Saturday and shooting a woman, Decatur police said.
Xavier Yarbrough, 22, 1506 Puckett Ave. S.W., was charged with first-degree assault following the incident in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue Southwest. Police said Yarbrough turned himself in Monday and is Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000 by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
Police said that about 5:30 p.m. Saturday they responded to a shooting incident and found the female suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital. She is listed as being from Decatur.
Police said the victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
