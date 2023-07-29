A Decatur man whose jaw was broken by police when the Decatur Police Department responded to a robbery at his liquor store in 2020 was found not guilty of obstruction of justice in a municipal courtroom Friday.
“I think the judge absolutely made the correct ruling, but I’m still dealing with a lot because of that incident,” said Kevin Penn, owner of Star Spirits at 601 Sixth Ave. N.E., where the incident took place.
Carl Cole represented Penn in a courtroom presided over by Municipal Judge Larry Madison. Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander prosecuted the case.
According to the original written misdemeanor complaint against Penn, he refused to put down his licensed firearm and back away from it after police entered his store in response to a robbery.
Bodycam video from Justin Rippen, the officer who struck Penn in the chin and then filed the misdemeanor complaint charging Penn with obstruction of justice, was played in court. It shows Penn’s weapon was on the counter and he was never told by police to back away from it.
“Verbally, all (police) said was put down the gun, and he had already put it down,” Cole said. “And they had holstered their weapons, because they knew he had put it down.
“He says, ‘Here’s my gun,’ and points to it. The fact that they don’t hear it or misunderstand it … shouldn’t result in him having a broken jaw and being arrested.”
In court Friday morning, Alexander called Lt. James Harton as a witness. Harton, who has 17 years of law enforcement experience and 11 years as a SWAT operator, said he was the sergeant on night shift patrol on March 15, 2020, the night 911 dispatch received a call for a robbery-in-progress at Star Spirits.
Harton said standard operating procedure for this type of call was to secure all persons in handcuffs until officers “find out what’s going on.”
Harton, who was followed into the store by Rippen, said he realized Penn was holding an ammunition magazine in his hand, not a firearm. He said the firearm was visible on the store counter approximately 2 feet away from Penn.
According to Harton, Penn’s left hand went backward toward the firearm after Harton had holstered his weapon and moved toward him.
“Then you and another officer took him down?” Alexander asked.
“Correct,” Harton said.
On cross-examination, Cole asked Harton if he knew Penn prior to that night. Harton said he did, but that he didn’t recognize him until Penn was being taken away in handcuffs.
Cole asked if it was impossible for Penn to put the firearm down when ordered by police, as he had already put it down. Harton agreed that it was impossible.
“What did he say before being struck?” Cole asked.
“Something about filing a complaint,” Harton said.
Harton said he did not recall either Penn or the witness who had dialed 911 telling him that Penn was the owner of the store.
When asked if anyone else in the store was detained, Harton said he didn’t know who detained anyone else.
After the court reviewed bodycam video, Cole asked Harton if he heard Penn say, “My gun is here,” and point to it. Harton said that he did.
Referencing Penn’s hand movement toward the counter, Cole asked, “He started to put the magazine down, but he was never able to do it?”
“I thought the magazine was in his right hand,” Harton responded. Cole said Penn’s right hand was pointing and his left hand held the magazine. Cole asked where the magazine was when it was recovered.
“I assume the counter,” Harton answered.
In his closing argument, Cole said that Penn was stepping toward officers, not toward the firearm, and that his hand moved to put the magazine down on the counter. It was impossible for Penn to comply with police, Cole said, because he wasn’t holding a gun.
Alexander said that if Penn had complied, “none of this would have happened.”
Madison told the court that he needed to do some research before making a ruling. The court reconvened in the afternoon.
In his ruling, Madison cited legal precedents and said that obstruction of justice “must have an element of intent” and include “intimidation, physical force, or physical interference.”
He said he thought Penn’s actions were foolish and that officers had a right to act the way they did; however, he found that Penn’s actions were not a violation, and ruled him not guilty.
“The verdict is correct,” said Cole outside the courtroom afterward. “The charge is a product of — I think in the department they call it a 'POP' charge. And that’s why it got brought.”
A “POP” charge is a colloquial acronym referring to “piss off police.” It alludes to types of charges that are brought against people who anger police.
“I don’t think this charge ever gets brought if not for the fact (Penn) was injured as a result of this, and he made some people mad,” Cole said.
Penn said he was “blessed” to have received some amount of justice for the incident, but that he’s “still seeking accountability and justice.”
Rippen, the officer who struck Penn, is now assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Decatur Police Department.
Penn has a federal civil suit pending against Rippen for false arrest and excessive force. Penn said he spent six weeks eating through a straw as a result of the incident.
Penn said he hopes other Decatur residents will be inspired by Friday’s verdict.
“Do not have any lack of faith in the system,” he said. “Follow through the process and stand up for yourself when you’ve been wronged, even when you’re seeking accountability against law enforcement.”
