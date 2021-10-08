A Decatur man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a group of people leaving a Sixth Avenue Southwest store earlier this week, according to Decatur police.
Police said detectives arrested Cano Elias Diego Juan, 24, on Thursday and charged him with two counts of second-degree assault. Jaun was booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Police said officers responded last Sunday to a call in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest in reference to an apparent assault. Officers found two males at the scene suffering from injuries. The victims were treated and released at the hospital.
Police said video surveillance showed a verbal argument take place between the victims and three other male subjects. While interviewing the victims, “detectives determined they were attacked by one of the males as they left the store to walk home,” police said.
