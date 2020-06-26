A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail charged with possession of obscene material following an investigation by Decatur police, authorities said.
Joshua Cord Bryant, 28, 2308 Rosemont St. S.E., is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail on the two felony charges.
Police reported that on April 7 they received a cyber tip in reference to child pornography. The tip informed investigators that an individual in Decatur was using a Google account to store child porn.
The department’s internet crimes against children unit began an investigation and a search warrant was issued Friday, leading to Bryant's arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.