A Decatur man died early Sunday morning while checking on a disabled vehicle along Interstate 65 in Jefferson County, according to authorities.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported Ramon Antonio Sebastian, 43, was killed near mile marker 283 about 5:30 a.m. after being struck by another vehicle.
State troopers said Sebastian was a passenger in a car that was traveling south on I-65 near Warrior when the vehicle had a flat tire. The blowout caused it to collide with an 18-wheeler, the report said.
Investigators said the victim exited the vehicle to inspect the damage and was struck by a 2012 GMC Terrain.
The accident remains under investigation.
