A Decatur man out on bond for a first-degree rape indictment was arrested and charged with four counts of child pornography following an operation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday.
Corey Dewalter Cowley, 44, is charged with four counts of possession and intent to disseminate child pornography, according to court records. He is being held without bond after the court on Thursday revoked his bond on the pending rape charge.
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, along with assistance from ALEA's Tactical Team, executed a search warrant at the 2400 block of Crestview Drive Southeast on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into child exploitation, according to an affidavit filed in Morgan County Circuit Court on Thursday.
"During the preview of electronic devices, belonging to Corey Cowley, ALEA Special Agent Deontae Cox observed multiple image and video files of obscene matter that contained a visual depiction of person under 17 years of age engaged in sexual acts," according to the affidavit signed by Cox.
Unmarked vehicles and plainclothes law enforcement officers were present in the 2400 block of Crestview Drive Southeast on Wednesday morning. Two officers pored over laptops in an open garage.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion during the operation.
Cowley was indicted in May 2022 by a Morgan County grand jury for first-degree rape, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty in December, and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Cowley was released on the rape charge after posting a $25,000 bond.
The alleged rape victim had filed a protection-from-abuse petition against Cowley in Morgan County Circuit Court in December 2020, and the court issued an order prohibiting the parties from having any contact with each other. That no-contact order was dismissed in November 2022 at the request of the petitioner.
According to the petition, the plaintiff dated Cowley on and off for three years and, along with her son, lived with him in the summer of 2020. The woman alleged that, following a breakup, Cowley came to her residence and “forced himself upon (her) with a blank stare (and) had his way.”
The woman claimed Cowley said to her in a text two days later: “’I had every intention of killing you … before I kissed you.’” The woman said Cowley threatened to kill her and she feared he would not stop until he hurt or killed her or her son.
The woman petitioned the court to restrain Cowley from contacting her or her child.
In her request to dismiss the no-contact order two years later, the woman said she was now on good terms with Cowley.
Concerning Cowley’s recent child pornography charges, ALEA said their investigation is ongoing and, upon completion, will be turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
Cowley is currently being held without bond on the rape charge. If bond is reinstated, according to a court order, Cowley must wear an ankle monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.