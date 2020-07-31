A Decatur man pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a false tax return, according to authorities.
The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and James Dorsey, special agent in charge with the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations.
According to court documents, Jerry Wayne Scott, Jr., 47, owned and operated Advanced Roofing in Decatur and, in 2013, the business worked on several large projects for which it was paid about $750,083. A release states that in Oct. 2014, Scott filed a 2013 tax return that reported gross receipts of $392,250 for Advanced Roofing and, for the preparation of the return, he provided a hand-written document to the tax preparer that listed the business income as $392,250. He failed to provide any other documentation to the tax preparer, such as bank statements, ledgers or 1099 forms, according to the release.
The maximum penalty for filing a false tax return is three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
