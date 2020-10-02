Decatur native Ed Austin’s first day as the state’s top road engineer was Thursday after his promotion recently by Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.
Austin, 52, replaces retiring chief engineer Don Arkle, who served as chief engineer since January 2016 and had worked at ALDOT for 43 years.
The position of chief engineer is appointed by the transportation director, with duties that include coordinating the general mathematical, physical and engineering sciences as applied to the planning, design, construction, maintenance and repair of Alabama’s state, U.S. and interstate highway network.
Austin said Thursday he was born at Decatur General Hospital, where his father was a hospital administrator. His father had to move around a lot for his career, so the family also lived in Hartselle, Cullman and briefly in Florida during his childhood.
They moved back to Decatur when he was a freshman, and he graduated from Austin High in 1986. Austin said his fondest memories were playing on the Black Bears football teams that went to the state finals in 1983 and performing well in the playoffs in 1984 and 1985.
“We beat Decatur High twice in one season for the first time ever my senior year,” Austin said.
Austin said Austin High math teacher George Upton inspired him to go into engineering.
“Mr. Upton stoked my fire in math and got me interested in engineering, which I didn’t even realize I had an interest in,” Austin said.
Austin previously served as ALDOT’s assistant chief engineer for policy and planning since January 2016.
He began working for ALDOT in 1991 after graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He has held engineering positions in several bureaus during his career at ALDOT including Design, Bridge and Local Transportation. He also served as State Innovative Programs engineer, where he directed implementation of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program.
“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Ed Austin during my time at ALDOT,” Cooper said in a press release. “I’m particularly impressed with his deep understanding of the relationship ALDOT needs to maintain with local governments and their leaders.”
Austin and his wife, Linnea, have four sons: Tylor, Taylor, Riley and Ryan.
