A Morgan County judge today sentenced Gregory Ray Steenson, 51, of Decatur, to four consecutive life sentences, three concurrent life sentences and two concurrent 20-year sentences, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
Steenson, in February, pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree theft, and one count each of second-degree theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. The office said all charges stemmed from Steenson's involvement in the now-defunct used car business Priceville Partners, doing business as Performance Auto Sales.
According to court records, a Morgan County jury found in February that the state had proved beyond a reasonable doubt the existence of four aggravating circumstances:
• Steenson’s actions involved the actual taking or receipt of property of great monetary value or damage causing great monetary loss to the victims;
• The offense involved a high degree of sophistication or planning, occurred over a lengthy period of time and involved multiple victims
• After his release on bond, Steenson involved himself in the same type of scheme: accepting money for vehicles to which he had no title or right to sell;
• Based upon his prior history and the facts of the case, Steenson has shown himself to be a threat or danger to the public.
Steenson in 2002 pleaded guilty to a check-kiting scheme involving Heritage Bank and served 28 months in prison.
The DA's office said that Steenson, after posting bond on the current charges, had his bond revoked for being involved in a similar fraudulent scheme involving used automobiles in Birmingham.
The jury’s finding allowed Circuit Judge Charles Elliott to deviate from the sentencing guidelines recommended by the Alabama Sentencing Commission, according to the DA’s office.
“Without this verdict by the jury, the sentencing range for all of Steenson's charges would have been 27 to 115 months in prison,” according to the office, but the jury's verdict increased the range of punishment in each of the first-degree theft charges from a minimum of two years to a maximum of life with the possibility of parole.
Steenson has been in the Morgan County Jail since March 20, 2018.
In a statement after the hearing, District Attorney Scott Anderson said the sentence is “appropriate punishment for the crimes Steenson committed” and will serve to protect Morgan County and Alabama citizens from “this con man for some time to come.”
