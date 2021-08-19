For the first time in 21 months, the Austin High marching band will not only perform "On the Road Again," it can put the phrase into action during the football season.
Decatur High's band can do the same with "Come Together."
The bands will perform their first football halftime shows since fall 2019 this week.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Austin drum major Joel Simpson, whose band will perform Friday during a home game against Hartselle. “Last year, there was a number of stuff that they told us we couldn’t do.”
Efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during last year's football season ruled out halftime shows, and the bands could perform only a pre-game show at home games. There was a limit on the number of band members who could travel to away games.
There will be no restrictions tonight when Decatur's band performs a Beatles-themed show at halftime of its school's football game at Russellville or on Friday when Austin presents "American Road Trip."
"It's nostalgic," Decatur senior trumpet player Shawn Hubbard said of playing at halftime again. "We'll be able to do all the fun stuff we did when I was a freshman."
Decatur High band section leader Keanyn Olsen is a senior this year and looks forward to instructing all of the new band members that will be marching for the first time.
“We’ve got about 20 to 30 new band members this year,” he said, “either freshmen or students that had to be quarantined last year.”
Olsen said they have a lot more time to prepare at game sites before the halftime shows than they did with the pre-game shows last year.
“The time before halftime is actually really important to let us get warmed up and in tune,” Olsen said. “Going into pre-game shows, we really didn’t have that time.”
Hubbard said he is excited to be able to participate in band this year but is also concerned about virus transmission on the field.
“I’m a little tense about COVID, knowing we’re all going to be close together,” he said.
Hubbard said he also is nervous that the virus could interrupt the marching band's progress.
“I don’t know if we’re going to have one good show and then be shut down the rest of the season or be able to continue as we’re doing,” he said.
The Decatur High band will be introducing a new theme in its halftime show tonight. According to Olsen, the band played "Aladdin"-themed music in 2020, but this year it will play a tribute to the English rock band The Beatles.
“We will be covering six Beatles songs,” he said.
The color guard will use vibrant-colored flags with different shapes and symbols on them to represent the diversity and progression in The Beatles’ music.
“The flags will represent The Beatles, but our uniforms will represent our school,” said color guard captain Sydney Williams. In addition to "Come Together," the band will play portions of "Eleanor Rigby," "Blackbird," "Yesterday," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "The End."
Austin High will play popular music that originated in the United States. In addition to "On the Road Again" — the full band can travel to away games next week at Ogle Stadium and Sept. 3 at Florence — its show will include "My Home's in Alabama," among other songs.
Band director Clay Sloan said he sent a pep band to away games last year, and it was only allowed to play in the stands.
Both Austin pit section leader Abby Floyd and drum major Bryant Naze said they are anxious and concerned for the well-being of band members as they march side-by-side as a full band. But there was also an air of anticipation for Friday's season opener.
“It’s nice to know that we’ll be able to do what we love,” said drum major Carter Robins.
