Decatur City Schools hired seven additional teachers in a special board meeting Tuesday, but more may be needed as enrollment numbers come in today when students return for classes.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said he is positive the district will need additional kindergarten teachers because some schools already have classes with as many as 19 students in them.
“That’s too many,” he said.
Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and human resources for DCS, said she posted vacancies for five additional pre-K-5 teaching jobs on Tuesday.
Douglas said it’s customary for the school system to hire teachers after school starts, but for some reason this year Decatur is seeing a need for additional kindergarten teachers.
The state calculates average daily attendance based on enrollment for the 20 days after Labor Day and provides funding for one teacher for every 16 kindergarten students.
The following is a list of the certified personnel items the school board approved on Tuesday.
Employment
• Austin High: Melissa Danley, social science teacher.
• Decatur City: Melissa Simmons, unassigned.
• Decatur Middle: LaManda King, seventh and eighth grade art teacher.
• Special Services: Elizabeth Strickland, occupational therapist; Faith Herdecker, occupational therapist.
• Woodmeade: Jessica Key, first grade teacher; and Roseanna Morgan, fourth grade teacher.
Change of contract
• Austin High: William Braswell McDaniel, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 1.
• Austin Middle: Olivia Gale Bishop, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 2 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 12; Kathleen Wheeler Hill, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 1 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 12; and Nicole Lee Kmoch, from Schedule A2, Rank AA, Step 14 to Schedule A2, Rank AA Step 18.
• Austinville: Cassie D. Washington, from Schedule A9, Rank MA, Step 3 to Schedule AA, Rank MA, Step 5; and Sarah Elizabeth Auten Hughes, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 8.
• Banks-Caddell: Margery Jane Slinn, from Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 11 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 14.
• Benjamin Davis: Sarah Elizabeth Barton, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 1.
• Career Academies of Decatur: Charlee Simpson Moore, from Schedule A9, Rank BS, Step 2 to Schedule AA, Rank BS, Step 11.
• Decatur High: Jana Cantrell Willingham, from Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 6 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 8; Alyssa Kaitlin Cerge, from Schedule AD, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule AD, Rank MA, Step 2; and Sarah Henderson Dunlap, from Schedule A2, Rank BS, Step 5 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 5.
• Decatur Middle: Darren Lee James, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 4.
• Frances Nungester: Stacy Griffin Morgan, from Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 8 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 12.
• Special Services: Kristyn Lee Timochko, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 2 effective 07/31/19. Cynthia Lee Tapscott, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 3.
Short-term contracts
• Frances Nungester: Katie Smith, part time intervention; Jordan Lockett, part time intervention; Kimi Jenkins, part-time intervention.
• Julian Harris: Deborah Willerton, long term sub, proposed certified rate to begin Sept. 5.
• Woodmeade: Rebecca B. Teague, intervention teacher; Andrea Robertson, intervention teacher, Title I; Karla S. Sempsrott, intervention teacher, Title I; Connie B. Teague, intervention teacher, Title I.
