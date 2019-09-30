Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he'll ask the city’s police chief to rescind a policy that deals with immigration enforcement procedures, which Bowling claims instructs officers to not support Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) .
Bowling said on his campaign Facebook page Sunday night that he recently learned of a policy distributed to the police department by Chief Nate Allen. The policy's effective date was Wednesday. It was unclear what changes were made in the policy.
“Let this notice be an answer to all rumors associated with Chief Allen’s policy; Decatur will not be a Sanctuary City,” Bowling said in the post. “I will ask Chief Allen to rescind his policy, and I am confident our City Council will stand in favor of my statement.
“Immigration is fundamentally a federal issue and we are a creature of the state in so many ways,” he said.
“Being a Sanctuary City is not obeying criminal judicial warrants. That is not going to be the case in Decatur, Alabama. We will obey, enforce and support the laws, current and future.”
Bowling further said that a decision of this nature should always come to the mayor’s office before implementation.
Bowling and Allen couldn’t be reached for comment this morning.
A statement issued this morning from Decatur police said the department is committed to the safety and well-being of all residents by upholding and enforcing all local and state laws.
“Officers shall strive to treat all individuals equally and fairly regardless of their immigration status,” according to the statement.
All police policies and procedures are carefully written and reviewed under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ guidelines and best practices, according to the police statement.
“We’re proud of the service we provide to our residents,” Allen said in the written release. “We’re in the business of saving lives, helping the hurt, and comforting the scared.
"We’ll leave the governing decisions to those best versed to make them,” Allen said.
According to the police policy, officers will not undertake any immigration-related investigation unless an operation involves an individual who has committed crimes directly related to public safety and as outlined in Section 5. That section reads that Decatur police will only cooperate with lawful requests from ICE under certain circumstances, after approval is granted by a division commander or the police chief: when individuals are engaged in or suspected of terrorism or espionage, are reasonably suspected of participating in criminal activities as defined by state statute or city ordinance or are classified as previously departed felons.
If the person is suspected of being an undocumented alien, ICE may be contacted with approval from a division commander or the police chief.
The policy states that an individual may not be detained or arrested solely for a suspected violation of immigration law.
According to the policy, Decatur police officers may assist ICE agents only if they anticipate or encounter violent resistance and/or with the approval of a division commander or the police chief.
