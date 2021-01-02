Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tested positive Friday for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement from the city of Decatur.
“I am receiving excellent care and feeling somewhat better,” Bowling said in the release. “My primary physician has scheduled for me to receive the monoclonal infusion on Monday morning. Please know that COVID-19 is very real. I pray that you stay well and safe.”
Bowling is receiving treatment at his home, where he continues to work, according to the statement.
City Council President Jacob Ladner will represent the city in public during Bowling's absence.
