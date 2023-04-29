The Decatur Middle scholars bowl team will be one of 160 teams competing in the 2023 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Chicago in two weeks, the first middle school from Decatur to compete at the national level since 2016.
“This is the first time that we’re really making a north Alabama impact,” said scholars bowl coach and gifted specialist Lindsay Sims. “The coaches practice together, and we made a network among ourselves to get our players playing.”
Six other Alabama teams will also participate in the May 12 to 14 tournament.
Scholars bowl is a quiz competition where participants buzz in to answer questions read out loud. The general knowledge questions span categories like history, literature, sports, science, current events and popular culture. Decatur Middle qualified for the nationals at an invitational in Russellville in February.
“Russellville was kind of scary because we played a lot of teams that had beat us before,” said seventh grader Jordan Harrylal. “But then we beat them by like 300 (points) average each round.”
“A true underdog story,” eighth grader Max McCormick chimed in.
The other Alabama middle schools competing at nationals include two teams from Arab and single teams from Discovery of Madison, Monrovia of Huntsville, Rainbow of Rainbow City and Columbiana of Columbiana.
The last time a team from Decatur appeared in the middle school national tournament was in 2016. Cedar Ridge, which was renamed Austin Middle School in 2019, ranked 100th in the tournament out of 160 teams. Oak Park Middle, which became Decatur Middle in 2018, ranked 134th.
Decatur’s team has competed in 13 tournaments — including a tournament with 36 participating teams from seven schools that they hosted in November. Decatur tied for third place with Russellville and Priceville.
Sims said discovering which players had the best chemistry together contributed to creating a qualifying team.
Eighth grader Ian Newton, who transferred to Decatur Middle last year, immediately meshed with the group. Newton now represents Decatur as team captain.
“My social studies teacher recommended I try scholars bowl last year,” Newton said. “And now I love it.”
Newton said most of his knowledge comes from YouTube videos he’s watched about topics that interest him. His teammates said he has an impressive ability to recall quickly.
“I feel like a lot of kids in scholars bowl are auditory learners because that’s just how the game works,” Harrylal said. “It definitely helps with that skill.”
Harrylal finds that she remembers the most from class lessons and activities. She said a lesson on British romantic poets, taught by Beth Hellebrand, has come in especially handy.
“Every time we practice, I hear, ‘Oh, I just learned about this in so-and-sos class!’” Sims said.
Team member Lou Lou Greene, a seventh grader, reads often to build her knowledge.
“When I was in fifth grade, I read an encyclopedia,” Greene said.
Sims believes her students are attracted to the competitive nature of scholars bowl.
“It’s hard to find academic competitions to showcase your knowledge,” Sims said. “I think naturally there’s some competition from the intrinsic motivation of being in competition with one another.”
In addition to learning, the team loves answering questions correctly.
“It’s very addicting,” Harrylal said. “When you get five power buzzes in a row, it’s just this feeling of pleasure that you’ve done so well and have this vast knowledge.”
Her teammates agreed.
“It’s kind of like gambling when you’re on a winning streak,” said McCormick. “It’s illegal in Alabama so we don’t do it, but when you’re on the winning streak you’re like, ‘I know I can get one more in. One more in.’”
