A Decatur Middle seventh-grader injured when hit by a vehicle after school Monday was "doing fine" today, according to a recorded message distributed by Decatur City Schools.
The seventh-grader was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance after being hit on Somerville Road Southeast by a pickup driven by a high school student, a school official said. The seventh-grader was "released from the hospital (Monday) evening," according to the recording.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said the student struck by the vehicle was one of two who attempted to cross Somerville Road about 40 yards north of Beech Street even though a Decatur City Schools staff member directed them to go to a designated crosswalk at the Beech Street intersection.
He said the seventh-grader's injuries were mainly bruises and abrasions.
Satterfield said the Decatur High student involved in the accident “by all accounts, was within the speed limit and did an excellent job of controlling his vehicle with two students darting across the road.”
