Decatur Morgan Hospital had to repurpose six rooms to accommodate an overflow of intensive care patients, borrow ventilators from another hospital and plead for more staff as COVID-19 patients hit a record high Monday.
The bleak news, including continued high quarantine numbers in schools, came as officials said they hope the first small shipments of vaccine will begin arriving next week, and as a promising treatment is being administered by the hospital.
Decatur Morgan Hospital on Monday had 78 confirmed COVID-19 patients and another four presumed to have the virus. The 14 coronavirus patients in the ICU — up from eight on Friday — pushed total ICU numbers to 25, exceeding the normal ICU capacity of 19 beds, according to hospital CEO Kelli Powers.
Powers said the hospital had to borrow two ventilators from Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield so Decatur Morgan could keep 11 patients on life support, but she was expecting two more patients to need ventilators later Monday.
She said 16 of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are on bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines.
“Those 16 patients are just a little way from getting on a ventilator. They could go either way. They could improve and get off BiPAP and just be on oxygen or they could get on a ventilator,” Powers said.
Staffing
Staffing shortages are an ongoing problem at the hospital, and Powers put out a plea Monday for retired nurses and physicians to help out. Forty-six staff members are in quarantine, including 26 who have tested positive for the virus.
“If there’s any retired nurses or retired physicians that would like to come back to help, we would love to do that,” Powers said at a news conference. “We would work with you if you could only work a few hours to give somebody a break. It is really stressful right now.”
Complicating the staffing issue statewide is competition from hospitals seeking traveling nurses.
“We have a lot of nurses in the state of Alabama, not just north Alabama, leaving to travel,” Powers said. “We had someone who said they could go to California and make $70,000 in six weeks. I’m not putting this out there for people to go. I’m putting it out there to say this is a dire emergency for our state and I think you need to do what is right for your state and your community and work here.
“It’s not all about the money. We need people to work, to stay here and take care of our families and our co-workers here in Alabama. I know money is important, but it’s not everything, especially when people are dying in your community.”
Powers said the hospital is continuing elective procedures this week only because most are out-patient.
She said the hospital is dealing with the ICU shortage by converting post-anesthesia care units into makeshift ICU beds. This not only means beds that could otherwise be used after surgery are being occupied by COVID-19 patients, but she is having to use post-surgical staff to treat the virus.
“That’s why we have to stop elective (procedures). It’s not necessarily PPE or … anything like that; it’s having to take the staff that would be working on surgeries and use them as ICU staff,” she said.
Other hospitals are feeling the same ICU crunch, and Powers said she had to turn down a request from a Georgia hospital asking to transfer a COVID-19 patient to Decatur because the Georgia hospital was out of ICU space.
Therapy
In the midst of the bad news, Powers said there is some good news.
Beginning last week, the hospital began administering monoclonal antibody therapy — an outpatient intravenous treatment that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last month — to people who have tested positive but not been hospitalized. She said it is only available for people over 65 or who have a preexisting condition. Among the conditions that increase the risk of bad outcomes in COVID-19 patients are high blood pressure, diabetes, a compromised immune system, and diseases of the heart, lungs, liver or kidneys.
“You can take this monoclonal therapy and it will hopefully keep you from being hospitalized,” Powers said. “We have the medicine. We’re ready to give it to you. It takes about three hours outpatient infusion. You have to test positive, but it could save your life. I would love to see … more and more physicians refer people to us to have that done at the hospital.”
Cases rising
While the number of new Morgan County cases of COVID-19 is erratic day to day, the rolling average is at a peak and still on the increase. An average of 100 new cases have been reported per day over the last week, and at least 58 Morgan County residents have died of the disease since the pandemic began.
Of particular concern, said Michael Glenn, assistant administrator for the 12-county Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, is the percentage of coronavirus tests that are coming back positive. In Morgan County over the last two weeks, 48% of those tested are infected.
“The virus is rampant in our communities,” Glenn said. “Whether you want to believe it or not, our hospitals are full. If you go to any urgent care in the mornings you see a line outside waiting to get in. The Health Department’s testing is high over the last few weeks. We’re in a very serious position. The next month to six weeks I don’t foresee these numbers going down any.”
He said the accelerating transmission of the virus is not a sign that masks, social distancing and hygiene don’t work.
“We’ve seen where those things work back in the late summer, early fall. It’s not working now because we’re not doing it,” he said.
Glenn said he’s seen many retail businesses and restaurants going to great lengths to avoid transmission.
“But when we get in group settings, whether it be in a business meeting, whether it be in church, whether it be a funeral or wedding or whatever — just because you know somebody doesn’t mean you can’t get a virus from them.”
Glenn said most of north Alabama is struggling with a surge in cases, and three counties in his Northern District have 14-day positivity rates of over 50%.
“Nobody seems to be scared of it right now except those front-line workers who are facing it every day. You talk to the doctors and nurses that are handling those sick people at the hospital, they see how this virus is ravaging those patients,” he said. “Those families that have lost loved ones see how this virus is ravaging families. We need to take this serious.”
Vaccine
Glenn said he expects the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Dec. 16, although ADPH officials have warned it will be months before vaccine can be administered to the general public. Phase 1 doses will go to health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff. Glenn said he expects the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine to arrive about a week after the Pfizer shipment.
Blake Gowen, the owner and a pharmacist at Payless Pharmacy in Decatur, said his pharmacy was able to purchase an ultralow-temperature freezer — necessary for storage of the Pfizer vaccine — and ADPH has approved the pharmacy to administer Phase 2 vaccines when available.
“We got the freezer in Friday. That was our big hurdle, because they’re very hard to procure at this point,” Gowen said. “It was expensive, but this virus has devastated businesses, it’s cost lives. It’s just time to throw a punch back at it.”
He said his understanding is the Phase 2 vaccines will be available for the general public in February, “but it’s all fluid. It seems like it changes every day.”
Schools
The increasing rate of COVID-19 infections is also taking a toll on local schools.
As of Friday, Decatur City Schools had 43 active cases of COVID-19, including 22 among students and 21 among staff.
Eight people recently tested positive at Decatur High, five each at Austin High, Austin Middle and Decatur Middle, four at Woodmeade Elementary, three each at Leon Sheffield Elementary and Austin Junior High, two each at Oak Park Elementary and West Decatur Elementary, and one each at Benjamin Davis Elementary, Frances Nungester Elementary, Julian Harris Elementary, Walter Jackson Elementary, special services, and at the Career Academies of Decatur.
The district has 381 in quarantine, including 320 students and 61 employees.
As of Thursday, Hartselle City Schools had 42 active cases of COVID-19, including 16 from Hartselle High, 13 from Hartselle Junior High, four from the central office, three from Crestline Elementary and two each from Barkley Bridge Elementary, F.E. Burleson Elementary and Hartselle Intermediate.
Hartselle City Schools has 330 in quarantine, including 79 from Hartselle Junior High, 73 from Crestline Elementary, 68 from Hartselle Intermediate, 56 from Hartselle High, 30 from F.E. Burleson Elementary, 22 from Barkley Bridge Elementary and two from the central office.
As of Monday, Morgan County Schools had 42 active cases of COVID-19, including 14 employees, 24 on-campus students and four remote students.
Priceville High and West Morgan High have six cases each, Union Hill has five, West Morgan Middle and Brewer High have four each, Priceville Junior high and West Morgan Elementary have three each, Cotaco, Danville Middle, Falkville High, Lacey’s Spring and Priceville Elementary have two each, and Danville-Neel Elementary has one case.
Morgan County Schools does not release its quarantine data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.