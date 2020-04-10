Decatur Morgan Hospital will be looking for a new leader.
Hospital President Nat Richardson announced Friday that he will resign effective May 15 to become president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Capital Region Health.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share this announcement.” Richardson said in a release. “During the past 8-years, I have had the privilege and honor to serve and work beside some of the most incredibly talented, compassionate, dedicated clinical team members, non-clinical team members and medical staff in the nation.”
Richardson's departure comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in 10% of Decatur Morgan employees being furloughed because of a decline in elective hospital procedures.
Hospital spokesman Ed Nichols said earlier Friday that about 100 clinical and non-clinical staff members, including some nurses, are on “complete furlough.”
“Many of those workers are able to use their earned time off hours to be off and still get paid,” he said. “The hospital is at about half of patient capacity. We are not doing any elective surgeries right now.”
He said Decatur Morgan Hospital employs about 1,100 workers.
In a release David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, said “Nat has done a fabulous job as a leader in our Health System in Decatur and in Huntsville. He’s been a great asset to the communities where he has served.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.