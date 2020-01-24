A Decatur man charged with murder is in Morgan County Jail after his bond was revoked on earlier charges, and he’s scheduled for a bench trial next week for the two misdemeanors, court records show.
Decatur police charged Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, 209 Memorial Drive, S.W., with murder in the Nov. 21 death of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27, of North Courtland. Jones was found outside a building at Decatur Place Apartments at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Fuqua turned himself in at the jail, and was released Nov. 24 on a $150,000 bond, according to court records.
A Nov. 26 motion filed by Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Shiver requested the bond revocation. The motion said that Fuqua, on or about Nov. 4, was arrested for the charges of attempting to flee/elude and reckless endangerment. He was subsequently released on bond, according to the motion.
According to court records, Fuqua had fled in a vehicle after an officer started his vehicle’s blue lights and siren, and he drove at a high rate of speed.
The motion said that on or about Nov. 21, Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam swore out a complaint on Fuqua for the murder charge, and Fuqua subsequently turned himself in at the jail. According to the motion, the murder arrest violates the conditions for Fuqua’s release on bond from the earlier charges.
District Judge Shelly Slate Waters granted the motion to revoke Fuqua’s bond on Nov. 26 and ordered that he be arrested and held without bond pending further hearing.
Fuqua has been in jail since Jan. 9, records show. Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Fuqua turned himself in on two bond revocation warrants for the reckless endangerment and attempting to elude charges and deputies executed the warrants at the Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 10, Fuqua entered a plea of not guilty on the two misdemeanor charges at his arraignment, court records show.
A trial on those charges and bond hearing are scheduled for Tuesday in Morgan County District Court.
