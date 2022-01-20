Jennifer Blevins has spent the past six years working in Decatur's school system and hopes she's here to stay after being promoted to an assistant principal's position at Austin Junior High this week.
“I was born and raised here, so I always planned to stay working here,” said Blevins, 39, a 2000 graduate of Austin High. “To be able to work here and move up through the system, it’s just amazing.”
She has spent a total of 12 years working in education, with the first six in the Madison County school system. She most recently has been an instructional coach at Austin Middle and says that job made her start to crave more leadership roles.
“As I got into the classes and started working with teachers and had leadership roles within the building, it really sparked my interest of getting into administration,” Blevins said.
She started her new role at Austin Junior High on Wednesday while also finishing up her work at Austin Middle. Her promotion was approved Tuesday by the Decatur school board.
“I’ve been just back and forth (Wednesday) between the two schools,” Blevins said. “I’ll be there (Austin Junior High) every day next week.”
In December, the school system promoted Tamera Lowe-Preer, a teacher-in-residence at West Decatur Elementary, to serve as an assistant principal at Austin Junior High and Austin Middle beginning on Jan. 3.
“We have been able to grow and promote within our own district, and it’s happening again,” Austin Junior High Principal Mark Christopher said.
Blevins replaces Tommie Johnson, who transferred to the Center for Alternative Programs on Wednesday to work as its principal. He is in his 18th year working for Decatur City Schools.
Blevins has also worked as a sixth grade English Language Arts and reading intervention teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree from Athens State University.
“My degree is in elementary education, so I started the first part of my career teaching elementary school in Madison County,” Blevins said. “Then, I came back to Decatur and was at Brookhaven (Middle School) for two years and I taught sixth grade English Language Arts.”
She and her husband Rodney have a daughter Harper Cate, 8, who attends Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary.
Blevins said she looks forward to providing a strong support system for the students at Austin Junior High.
“I want to build relationships with everyone and be there to support as needed,” Blevins said.
She is familiar with several of the students at Austin Junior High already, having taught them at Austin Middle.
“I want to see how they’ve developed on their journey,” Blevins said. “It’s always fun to see them out in public, so I’m looking forward to seeing them every day again.”
Superintendent Michael Douglas said he prefers promoting teachers within the district to administrative roles because they are already familiar with the way the system operates.
“This is becoming a growing trend and we’re seeing it more and more in the district of people being promoted within and us growing our own,” Douglas said. “That’s a tribute to our existing principals.”
Douglas encouraged new administrators like Blevins to mentor other teachers in the school system and prepare them for future administrative roles.
Peggy Baggett, school board vice president, said, “It is outstanding that these administrators are coming from our school system and choosing to continue to work in our system."
