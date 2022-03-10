The school that is now Austin Middle will have a new principal for the sixth time in nine years when Austin High Assistant Principal Emily Harris fills the position this summer.
Current Austin Middle Principal Terence Hayden, who has been at the school since May 2020, will remain in his position the remainder of the school year and then will be transferred as an “unassigned administrator.”
The Decatur school board approved Harris' promotion and Hayden's transfer Tuesday. Hayden came to Decatur after serving as an assistant principal at Columbia High School in Huntsville.
“We just don’t have a spot open for (Hayden) yet. That’s why he’s unassigned,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “I’ve got three months to find a spot.”
Since Beth Weinbaum left what was then Cedar Ridge Middle in 2013 after serving 16 years as its principal, no principal has been at Austin/Cedar Ridge Middle for more than two academic years.
Harris is a Decatur native who began her education career 15 years ago teaching at Russellville High School in Franklin County, but that was not her first career choice.
“I started in the probation field, which is how I met my husband. We met at Decatur High School,” Harris said. “I just felt like God just put his hand in my path and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to go into education.’”
Harris, 39, worked at Russellville High for five years as a Spanish teacher and then was offered a teaching job at Decatur High, where she taught for four years before she began her current role as assistant principal at Austin High five years ago.
Harris received her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Alabama where she majored in English and Spanish and received her graduate degree from the University of West Alabama. She said her study abroad trip to Spain with the University of Alabama inspired her to teach Spanish.
“We stayed in a little town outside of Madrid and going there was definitely the best teaching experience,” Harris said.
Harris graduated from Decatur High in 2001 and she and her husband John, who is a lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department, have a long family history in the city.
“I graduated from Decatur High, my parents graduated from Austin High, my kids go to Austin Middle and Austin Junior High, and my husband’s grandfather is Julian Harris,” Harris said.
Julian Harris was a Decatur-born attorney who served on the city school board from 1943-63 and is the namesake of an elementary school in Southwest Decatur.
Emily Harris said she cherished her youth and has made many friends while growing up in Decatur.
“(Decatur) is the type of community where you stay friends with everybody,” Harris said.
Harris, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, said her greatest moments as a teacher were when she was working with English Language students in Russellville and Decatur.
“I felt like I was able to reach a group of parents and students that maybe had not been included and I built relationships with those kids and, still to this day, I maintain relationships with them,” Harris said.
Harris said seeing her students succeed and enter the workforce makes her job worthwhile.
Harris has two daughters, ages 14 and 11, and said her family’s connection with the city of Decatur will positively impact her ability to assist Austin Middle students.
“I see us preparing students for their future and preparing them for what they need to be successful in whatever path they choose,” Harris said.
Douglas said that since he began his role as superintendent, the district has promoted administrators from elementary levels to middle and secondary levels.
“We want our administrators to get experience at different levels,” Douglas said.
Douglas said the school system will hire multiple educators and staff until the month of May under the status of unassigned until positions become available.
“That way we can lock them in before they get a job somewhere else,” Douglas said.
