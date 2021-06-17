Decatur should spruce up its appearance along major roads, enforce high standards for mowing, replant some of its existing grounds and get a landscape architect involved in the Sixth Avenue streetscape, a consultant being paid $1,500 monthly recommended.
Tim Kant, the former Fairhope mayor, visited Decatur in each of the last three months to offer advice to Mayor Tab Bowling and city directors.
Kant said the city has many positive attributes, but there’s a need to “start cleaning the community up and polishing it. (The mayor) would take me to one part of the town, and I would say the first thing you need to do is clean up the litter.
“Decatur has everything in place now. The city has the commercial businesses that a lot of cities would die for. I go in the downtown area, and all of the mom-and-pop stores are full, and I don’t know of too many communities in the state of Alabama that can stay that," he said.
Bowling pointed out that Kant was viewing the city at a time when the pandemic prevented it from having access to Limestone Correctional Facility inmates for help with cleanup.
“Hopefully, they (inmates) will be available in a few weeks,” Bowling said.
Kant said it’s important, especially when a city wants newcomers, to clean up the major arteries of the city to create great first impressions.
“Then they’re going to stop and ask about the schools and other things,” Kant said. “But, if you can’t even get them to stop and ask, they’re going to just keep driving through your community and never stop.”
Bowling said Kant suggested increasing litter pickup and mowing on U.S. 31 South and Beltline Road Southwest. The mayor has already proposed acting on this suggestion, and he’s waiting on bids from the contractors to provide an accurate cost estimate to the City Council.
Kant said Lee Street Northeast, which runs by City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse, "is a lovely street but it needs some loving care." He said he suggests that existing landscaping be overhauled by adding plants that work well in the area and don't need a lot of attention.
Kant, who has a horticulturalist degree from Auburn, met in a video conference with Volkert Inc. officials to discuss the Sixth Avenue streetscape plan they developed. The city is planning to try to beautify the 1-mile stretch between Delano Park and Hudson Memorial Bridge at an estimated $8 million.
Kant said he told them that a landscape architect needs to be part of the equation to make sure the “uniqueness” of Decatur shows up in the design.
“I know an engineer sees a vision of the project, but it’s often in lines,” Kant said. “A landscape architect needs to lead any discussion because what you want is something the citizens can touch and see.”
One of the remaining unresolved issues in the proposed streetscape project is an estimate of ongoing costs to the city for maintaining the new landscaping. Kant said he suggested a number of low-maintenance plant selections.
“It’s important to know when they bid the project out how they want everything and which plants would be irrigated and maintained,” Kant said.
Kant also met with Parks and Recreation's director, Jason Lake, and contracts superintendent, Jonathan Gruber. Lake said Kant spent most of their time talking with Gruber.
“He gave Jonathan some good advice on his job of dealing with independent mowing contractors,” Lake said.
Kant said he told Gruber that even though independent contractors don't technically work for the city, Gruber has to make sure they get their job down and do it right "because he (Gruber) is still responsible for their work."
New Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester and Kant discussed the budgeting process as Demeester prepares to do his first budget as CFO this summer. Kant said he suggested that Demeester make the review of the proposed fiscal 2022 budget for the City Council as easy as possible.
"He has to realize council members don't have time to go through a lot of charts and numbers," Kant said. "I suggested that he needs a simple version of the budget that the council members can see the planned expenses. For example, if Parks and Recreation wants to do more landscaping, it needs to be included."
The City Council hired Kant on the recommendation of state Sen. Arthur Orr and state Rep. Terri Collins at a cost of $1,500 a month plus expenses for up to three months. Bowling said he has not received an expense report from Kant.
The former Fairfield mayor will likely return to Decatur for more observations, but Bowling said the visits are on hold for right now. New Director of Development Dane Shaw started Monday, and the mayor said he wants to focus on getting Shaw settled into the job.
Bowling said he plans to use Tom Hill, former Limestone County Economic Development Association president and executive director, to introduce Shaw to key economic development people in north Alabama and Decatur.
