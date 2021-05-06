Newly chosen as Decatur’s director of development, Dane Shaw will be moving to a city that he’s been to only twice — and both visits were during the interview process.
That’s a big change from the recently retired Wally Terry, the former director of development who Shaw has been chosen to follow. Terry is a Decatur native, a 1970 Decatur High graduate and was a well-known banker before being hired by the city.
Shaw said he knows Terry will be difficult to follow and he faces a learning curve in the new job. The two men have met only once, at a reception for candidates interviewing for the job, and Shaw said he plans to meet with Terry again as soon as possible.
“I’m looking forward to having lunch with him,” Shaw said.
Terry was initially an assistant to then-Mayor Don Stanford, but his job morphed into what is now the director of development position as the city benefited from Terry's extensive ties to the community. Terry retired in April 2020.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Wednesday that Terry was great at what he did but “we’re not looking for Wally 2.0.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said Shaw “isn’t Wally, but we’re not looking for Dane to be Wally.”
The City Council agreed Monday to offer the job to Shaw and instructed Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to negotiate employment details with him. The vote making Shaw’s hiring official is scheduled for May 17.
Assuming employment negotiations are successful, this ends the fourth search for Terry’s replacement. The council on April 16 interviewed five applicants culled from 39 applications collected by the search firm GovHR USA.
The city brought back Shaw and Steve Foote, the planning director for Nicholas, Kentucky, for visits last week with Ladner, Councilman Carlton McMasters, Bowling and city directors and managers. Foote then withdrew from consideration.
Despite having met his successor only once, Terry said he was impressed with Shaw and his resume.
“I think he has the skills to be successful,” Terry said. “The great thing about Decatur is there exists a really strong support group in the community, and that starts with the staff.”
Terry said the key “is finding people who shore up his weak points, and that starts with the staff. Everything is done through the staff.”
Bowling said Shaw’s biggest challenge will be building relationships and trust in his new home.
“I think he’s got the skill set to know how to meet people and create relationships,” Bowling said.
Terry said Shaw, who for the last nine years has been executive director of the Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative in Selma, has important advantages as he starts with the city: “He has fresh eyes coming in and he brings different ideas, and that’s something the city needs.”
Shaw, the son of a U.S. Air Force colonel, is used to moving to new places and meeting new faces. The Shaw family lived in six different states and Germany, and now he wants to stay in Alabama after 23 years in the state.
Shaw, 45, played football and graduated in 1997 from Wheaton College in Chicago. His first job was in Atlanta as a youth pastor. He and his wife, Katie, a school library media specialist, have two daughters, Brooke, 15, and Caroline, 11.
“I’m looking for a position like this where I can help the city grow,” Shaw said. “If you have people in the community who are excited about the city and what’s happening going in, it’s a good sign.”
The job includes supervising the Building, Community Development, Engineering and Planning departments, and Ladner said Terry did a good job of balancing his economic development efforts with running these departments.
Bowling said Shaw will need to get connected with all of the departments’ employees “so he understands their strengths and weaknesses. He will need to learn how to productively and effectively communicate with the council so he can get things on the agenda.”
Bowling said “Shaw is not Wally, but Terry spent a lot of time communicating” with his staff, City Council and others in key economic development positions.
---
Job duties
Ladner said there’s still some disagreement “that needs to be clarified” about the director of development's duties. He said the council majority wants Shaw to focus mainly on economic development.
“I want Dane’s principle focus to be outward facing so we may have to make some changes in the supervision of the departments if it doesn’t work,” Ladner said.
Three of the four departments are led by experienced managers, and Bowling said Planning finally has a full slate of employees after a number of retirements.
Lee Terry is moving over May 17 after eight years with the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization to become the lead city planner, the mayor said.
With the council majority wanting a focus on economic development, Shaw said he made a lot of connections in the state while working with the fatherhood initiative. He also in 2013 started and for four years was president of a business incubator, Arsenal Place Accelerator, which had a partnership with the Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative. He said that role gave him experience in workforce development for Selma, Marion and Camden.
“The good thing about Decatur is (city leaders) know some of the same connections across Alabama that I know,” Shaw said. “That’s why I wanted to stay in Alabama.”
Shaw has a lot of confidence in his ability to connect with companies. He said he already has a lot of relationships on the state level, and he’s built a strong network outside of Alabama from his time in Chicago.
He said he also has a number of friends from when he earned his master's in business administration at the University of Alabama in 2017 who are now great contacts in the corporate world.
“I think Decatur could benefit from these contacts,” Shaw said.
Shaw said one of his first priorities will be spending a lot of time with the four departments. He said he wants to get the four departments “pulling as one and executing the vision of the mayor, council and, ultimately, the citizens of Decatur.”
