The Decatur City Council on Wednesday approved one site near a Priceville church and a second site on Beltline Road where applicants could operate medical marijuana dispensaries if licensed by the state.
A 2-1 vote by the council OK'd the sites proposed by businesses based in Montgomery and Arizona. The state Medical Cannabis Commission will decide if the businesses receive one of 37 licenses for dispensaries that will be allowed across the state.
“For them to get state approval, they have to have pre-approval from us as far as their location," District 3 Councilman Carlton McMasters said after voting in favor of the proposed sites. "After this meeting, these two locations are OK. If the state approves them, and if they get a license then they can locate in those two spots."
District 2 Councilman Kyle Pike also voted to approve the sites. Council President Jacob Ladner voted no, continuing his opposition to all measures regarding dispensaries since the council began addressing them. Council members Billy Jackson and Hunter Pepper were absent from the special called meeting.
RJK Holdings Inc. of Montgomery has plans of establishing its dispensary at 1690 Beltline Road S.W., which is the old Blockbuster Video building across the street from Lowe's. The building presently houses a mortgage company and autism center. An office to the right of the autism center is vacant.
Arvin Solum of Closing Time Holdings LLC, doing business as Greenpharms AL TBT and based in Glendale, Arizona, would set up shop at 2941 Point Mallard Parkway S.E., Suite E, in the Mallard Village Shopping Center across Alabama 67 from the Publix shopping center.
Suite E is positioned between The Vapor Shoppe and Muse Day Spa & Salon.
Lee Terry, city planner, told council members at the special called meeting the Point Mallard Baptist Church is nearby across Indian Hills Road Southeast from the Suite E location but it is out of the city’s jurisdiction. The Decatur ordinance calls for a 1,000-foot buffer zone to churches.
“The church is in Priceville,” he said. “It’s not in our jurisdiction and is not subject to our ordinances.”
Solum and a representative from RJK Holdings did not return calls Wednesday.
Joe Robertson of Wagon Trail Hemp Growers in Hanceville said late Wednesday afternoon he secured a location for a Decatur dispensary earlier in the day but it was too late to reach Terry.
"We lost out on one spot we were looking at but we now have another," he said. "I didn't know the council had to approve the letter of verification. I will call Terry's office first thing (this morning)."
Ladner said there still could be time to get Robertson's undisclosed site approved before the state deadline at the end of next week.
"If he has one, we will try to accommodate it. We'll try to get another special meeting called before the 30th," Ladner said.
Council members said it will be June 12 before the state commission selects its sites.
Alabama was the 37th state to approve medical marijuana when it adopted a law last year. The cannabis commission may also award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor license, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.
McMasters said he supports the ordinance because his research shows that cancer patients and people with epilepsy could benefit from medical marijuana.
Other qualifying conditions under state law include Crohn’s disease; depression; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder; sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; Tourette syndrome; a terminal illness; or conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.
