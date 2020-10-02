New Way Out, a grassroots outreach organization in Decatur, will offer rides to the polls for the mayoral runoff election on Tuesday and the presidential election on Nov. 3.
“We don’t care who you are voting for or where your polling place is, we will get you there and back home. We will even have umbrellas to keep you dry if it is raining,” said Monte Johnson with New Way Out.
The organization will offer rides from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to any polling place in Decatur. Individuals in need of a ride or who would like to drive voters to the polls can call Johnson at 256-345-7236 or message New Way Out — NWO on Facebook. Johnson asked that individuals contact New Way Out before Tuesday so they can arrange the rides.
This marks New Way Out’s first time providing rides to the polls.
“For many of us, this is our first time voting and we wanted to share in the whole voting movement,” said the 39-year-old Johnson, who recently registered to vote. “I’ve always known it was important to vote, but I just didn’t know what I needed to do to register. I’m very excited to participate in the process.”
