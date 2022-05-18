Attendance has steadily increased for Decatur's free outdoor concert series since its move to a new location that city officials say has advantages over the previous site.
The Decatur Park Concerts, formerly called Concerts by the River, has shifted to a spring and fall schedule rather than summer, and it relocated from Rhodes Ferry Park to the Daikin Amphitheater at Founders Park next to the Old State Bank.
Suzanne Langdon, events coordinator for Parks and Recreation, said acoustics are better at the amphitheater than they were at the temporary stage used at Rhodes Ferry Park for the concerts that are typically held on Monday evenings.
Donna Bass and Carol Speck, from Huntsville, came to see The Beasley Brothers' performance May 9. They attended Decatur's Concerts by the River for around 15 years, but this was their first time to attend this year's rebranded series.
“In Huntsville, we go to the concerts in the park, and it starts in June and it’s in the hottest part of the summer and it’s miserable," Speck said. "This one’s going to work really well."
Bass and Speck were among about 300 people attending The Beasley Brothers' performance. The first Decatur Park Concerts event April 18 attracted only a small audience, but Langdon said attendance had increased with each concert since.
Langdon said there were usually 200 to 300 people in attendance at the concert series' old location. She said the goal is to have several hundred people attend each concert in the rebranded series.
"Anytime you make changes to anything, whether it's a time change, location change, anything, of course you worry. But you just hope for the best and you plan for the best and so that's what we've done," Langdon said.
Cindy Dawson, from Athens, came specifically to hear The Beasley Brothers last week. This was the first park concert Dawson had attended, but she said she'll attend more. She said her favorite parts of the event were “seeing people and hearing great music, great food.”
The concert series has been running for about 40 years and was put on hold in 2020 and for the summer of 2021 due to COVID precautions. It resumed last year in the fall.
Langdon said the concerts are good for the community for many reasons.
“It’s good to get out, it’s good for people to gather and fellowship, music. Music is just always, in my opinion, an important part of everybody’s lives, and I think Decatur definitely needs that, always.”
David Breland, manager of historic resources for Decatur, ran the concerts for 10 years until this year when Langdon took over. Breland said there were several good reasons for changing the location.
It was difficult and expensive to set up a temporary stage each week by the river while the amphitheater is a larger, permanent stage, he said. Also, there is more parking near the amphitheater, the sun is behind the audience, it is a better set-up for the food trucks and the restrooms behind Old State Bank are more modern.
Glenda Smith, from Decatur, said she has been coming to the concerts for years and the May 9 event was her second one this season.
Smith said she enjoys coming because she likes listening to various kinds of music and it is relaxing.
“Instead of on a phone or a computer, you’re sitting here and you’re interacting with people.”
This year the decision was made to not hold concerts during the summer months but instead have six concert dates in the spring and six in the fall.
Langdon said, “This was our way of trying to avoid the summer months because it’s just so hot. It’s too hot for performers and attendees.”
Concerts are sponsored by the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department and funded by grants and donations.
Breland said the concerts are fun for people of all ages and a good opportunity for people to get their leashed dogs outside.
“It’s a great chance to get outside, enjoy beautiful spring and fall evenings," he said. It is “a great enhancement, if you will, of the quality of life for the people of the city and it is entirely free.”
Langdon said she has not noticed anything yet this year that would need to be changed next year. At the end of the season she and the crew will have a meeting to discuss the season. "As of right now, we're just doing it concert by concert."
"What we do is we have a post-event wrap-up meeting. At that point we'll get all of our crew together and see what worked and what didn't work, if there needs to be changes or whatever we need to do on that level," Langdon said.
The Tosha Hill Band will perform Monday in the last concert of the spring portion of the season. The fall season will run every Monday from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17. All of the concerts will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a food truck on site each week.
