In an effort to bridge perceived language and cultural barriers with the Hispanic community, the Decatur Police Department last month started a Spanish-language Facebook page.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez, who is bilingual, is managing the page, which is called Decatur, Al Police Department en Español.
“I was doing Spanish content already on our main page and (former Chief Nate) Allen had thought up the idea of a Hispanic Facebook page,” Cardenas-Martinez said.
Cardenas-Martinez said the Hispanic Facebook page, which went online two weeks ago, is almost identical to the English-language version but with all the content in Spanish.
“Not everybody knows where to go and then when you add that language barrier, it kind of makes it even more difficult for people,” Cardenas-Martinez said. “(The Facebook page) just clarifies where things are and what our tip line is and just helpful information in general.”
Allen, who retired from the police force last week, said he came up with the idea of a separate Facebook page in December.
“Our goal is to reach every part of our community and we have some folks in our community who only speak Spanish,” Allen said Monday. “We wanted to be able to reach out and help them too.”
Allen said one of the biggest issues in aiding Hispanic residents is overcoming the language barrier that separates English and Spanish-speaking residents.
“This Facebook page is a way for us to build trust and help to get (Hispanic residents) to understand the government and the way the Police Department works,” Allen said. “This page is really a way for us to be transparent and to communicate with the Spanish-speaking community that we have.”
Cardenas-Martinez said she and Lt. Selby DeLeon will be doing all the translations for the new page. She said they are two of eight department employees, including officers, who are bilingual.
One of those officers, Jonathan Espinio, said the Hispanic population is reaching out to the Decatur Police Department more consistently than they did when he was hired five years ago.
"I work night shift and I usually get six or seven calls a night from Hispanic residents," Espinio said. "In five years, we have provided more resources to the Hispanic community and it's worked because now they feel a little bit more comfortable reaching out to us."
Espinio, who is Hispanic, said many in the Hispanic community are skeptical of contacting law enforcement.
"Before I became a police officer, I would see it with my own eyes," Espinio said. "I had friends and family members that didn't want to call because they did not think they had the resource to get the help that they needed."
The Hispanic population in Decatur is growing, according to census data. In 2000, there were 3,040 Decatur residents (5.5%) identifying as Hispanic. That number climbed to 6,882 (12.4%) in 2010 and 9,070 (15.6%) in 2020.
Angelica Melendez, program manager for the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA), said she hopes Decatur’s Hispanic residents will take advantage of the new Facebook page.
HICA is a Birmingham-based advocacy organization that works as a liaison between state police departments and Latin Americans. From October through December 2021, Melendez said, HICA reported 153 cases involving Hispanic victims of crime to police departments in the state.
“Most Hispanic people who are undocumented immigrants are afraid to contact police because of their immigration status,” Melendez said. “There are some police departments here in Alabama that highly enforce immigration laws and will deport them.”
Melendez said the Facebook page will help not only with the language barrier, but with the fear that some Hispanics have of the police.
“Being a Latina, it lets me know that I can trust these people in the Decatur Police Department,” Melendez said.
