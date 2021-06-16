Decatur Animal Services is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to city officials.
Nucor Tubular Products is covering all adoption fees, but some exceptions apply, the city said. Adoptions include spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations.
The event will be at the city animal shelter at 300-A Beltline Road S.W. Nucor will pass out adoption vouchers on Saturday next to the dog park. A voucher is required to take part in the adoption.
Shelter animals available for adoption can be viewed on the Decatur Animal Services Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.