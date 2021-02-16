Previously scheduled for this afternoon, the Decatur Planning Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday.
The icy, frigid weather forced the postponement of the meeting that’s held in the City Hall’s council chambers, 402 Lee Street N.E.
The pre-meeting work session is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Thursday with the meeting starting at 3:30.
