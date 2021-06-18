Decatur police received multiple criminal mischief reports Thursday afternoon about an unknown number of young adults driving around the city, shooting BB guns at parked cars.
Police said that contrary to rumors circulating on social media, there was not a mass shooter in Decatur.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Decatur police at 256-341-4660.
