Decatur police said they have charged an Athens man for assaulting two people in a home burglary in November.
Police received a call on Nov. 13 about a home burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Essex Drive S.W. and when officers arrived, they found that the suspect had entered the residence and, after a disturbance, drove away in the couple’s vehicle.
Both residents were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. of Athens, and he was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on unrelated charges, police said.
Police said Bennett was extradited to Decatur for outstanding warrants and is being held in Morgan County Jail, charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault, with bail set at $250,000, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.