A Decatur man faces an assault charge in a shooting incident, according to Decatur police.
Police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital on Saturday, in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. During an investigation, Antonie Scruggs was identified as the person who shot the victim, police obtained a warrant for him, and he turned himself in at the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday, police said.
Scruggs, 41, of 410 12th Ave. N.W., was charged with second-degree assault and was being held at Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $30,000, police said.
“The victim was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries,” said police spokeswoman Emily Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.