A homeless Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail after allegedly stabbing another homeless man last month.
Allen Ray Griffin, 47, was charged with stabbing a male in the 2200 block of Veterans Drive Southeast on Oct. 12.
Griffin was located and charged with first-degree assault by Decatur police on Friday afternoon. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000.
Detective Jodi Fuller on Monday said the motive for the stabbing has not been determined. She said Griffin and the victim stay in the area where the stabbing occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
