Decatur police today charged a man with intentionally starting a fire inside a home where he lived.
According to police, they responded today to a fire in the 1800 block of Brownstone Avenue Southwest, and the city’s fire marshal also responded. He determined the fire was started intentionally and deemed it was arson.
Police said the investigation showed that Sean Patrick Sharbutt, 50, was a resident of the home and the person responsible for starting the fire. He was charged with first-degree arson and taken to the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.