Decatur police charged a city resident with drug trafficking after they said he was found with a large quantity of crack cocaine and meth.
Investigators made contact with Bradley Dion Puckett on Thursday in the alley behind the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast after observing him make multiple drug transactions, according to police.
A large quantity of crack cocaine and methamphetamine was found on Puckett, police said in a release. More meth was found in a consensual search of a residence on 18th Avenue, and $1,600 was seized pending condemnation proceedings, police said.
Puckett, 31, of 306 Courtney Drive S.W., was charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine and second-degree possession of marijuana, police said. Because of Puckett’s prior criminal history, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell set Puckett’s bail at $600,000, according to police. Puckett remained in jail today, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.