Decatur police last week charged a teen with stabbing a female in the leg.
Police said officers on Wednesday responded to the area of Sixth Avenue and First Street Northwest about a stabbing and met with the victim, who had a stab wound on her leg. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she was treated for her injury, according to police. Corissa Winton, 18, of 1606 Eighth St., was identified as a suspect.
When officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, Winton was found at the scene, transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a second-degree assault charge, with bail set at $2,500, police said.
