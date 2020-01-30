Decatur police said they have charged a woman and a teen with the armed robbery of a local business.
Police said that on Wednesday at about 4:49 p.m., they responded to a business on Sixth Avenue Southeast about an armed robbery and, during the investigation, it was discovered that Infinity Austin, 23, and Cassidy Cartee, 17, had entered the business and stolen a cellphone.
A clerk confronted them and, during a physical altercation, Austin brandished a pistol, police said. The clerk was able to disarm Austin and flee back into the business, police said.
Police said no one was injured.
Cartee, 609 Cockrell Ave. S.W., Decatur, and Austin, 520 E. Pearl St., Decatur, were both charged with first-degree robbery and are being held at Morgan County Jail, with bail set for each at $25,000, police said.
